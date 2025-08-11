250806-AZ382-N-1001, Sasebo, Japan.
The Sasebo MWR held their "Introduction to Japanese Calligraphy" class at the Community Education Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced a shift in Japan's rice production policy to focus on boosting output rather than restraining it, Aug. 5, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 01:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87952
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111230251.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 06AUG25: Calligraphy Class & Japanese Rice Policy, by PO1 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.