NEWSCAST 06AUG25: Calligraphy Class & Japanese Rice Policy

250806-AZ382-N-1001, Sasebo, Japan.

The Sasebo MWR held their "Introduction to Japanese Calligraphy" class at the Community Education Center on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced a shift in Japan's rice production policy to focus on boosting output rather than restraining it, Aug. 5, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph Vazquez)