CH Phipps sits down with a true legend - CSM (R) Dennis Webster. CSM Webster served at the 12th RCSM of, at the time, 3d Armored Calvary Regiment deploying to Iraq during Operation Desert Storm in 1990. He shares his timeless insights on the culture of the 3d Calvary Regiment and the Army writ large. (Recorded on 16 July 2025.)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 20:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87947
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111230030.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:05
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legends Among Us - Our Honorary Regimental Command Sergeant Major, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.