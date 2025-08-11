Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legends Among Us - Our Honorary Regimental Command Sergeant Major

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    CH Phipps sits down with a true legend - CSM (R) Dennis Webster. CSM Webster served at the 12th RCSM of, at the time, 3d Armored Calvary Regiment deploying to Iraq during Operation Desert Storm in 1990. He shares his timeless insights on the culture of the 3d Calvary Regiment and the Army writ large. (Recorded on 16 July 2025.)

    TAGS

    Desert Storm
    3d Cavalry Regiment
    Fort Hood

