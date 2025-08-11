Legends Among Us - Our Honorary Regimental Command Sergeant Major

CH Phipps sits down with a true legend - CSM (R) Dennis Webster. CSM Webster served at the 12th RCSM of, at the time, 3d Armored Calvary Regiment deploying to Iraq during Operation Desert Storm in 1990. He shares his timeless insights on the culture of the 3d Calvary Regiment and the Army writ large. (Recorded on 16 July 2025.)