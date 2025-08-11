Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dialogue Episode 49 – Maldives: Small State, Big Stakes

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    The Maldives’ strategic play in the Indian Ocean is the focus of this episode, as Dr. Andrea Malji analyzes how this small island nation actively shapes its geopolitical environment. The discussion explores how Malé leverages its key geography and a multi-vectored foreign policy to balance competing interests from China, India, and the U.S. while pursuing its own economic ambitions and protecting its sovereignty.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 18:35
    Category: Interviews
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Republic of India (India)
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)
    Republic of Maldives (Maldives)
    Male (Republic of Maldives)

