Dialogue Episode 49 – Maldives: Small State, Big Stakes

The Maldives’ strategic play in the Indian Ocean is the focus of this episode, as Dr. Andrea Malji analyzes how this small island nation actively shapes its geopolitical environment. The discussion explores how Malé leverages its key geography and a multi-vectored foreign policy to balance competing interests from China, India, and the U.S. while pursuing its own economic ambitions and protecting its sovereignty.
|08.11.2025
|08.14.2025 18:35
|Interviews
|00:49:37
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
