250813-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 13, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the August Town Hall meeting at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy and the District of Columbia National Guard mobilizing in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NSA Naples Town Hall & D.C. National Guard, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
