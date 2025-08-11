Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 24: NAVWAR Next

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Audio by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    In this episode, we ride the wave of change with NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope to explore NAVWAR Next, the strategic transformation reshaping how we operate, support the Fleet, and stay ahead in a dynamic threat environment.

    From standing up a Cybersecurity Directorate and integrating AI to streamlining logistics and redefining readiness, NAVWAR Next is about more than structure—it’s a mindset.

    Whether you're part of our NAVWAR team, a future employee, or a Navy partner, this conversation unpacks what’s changing, why it matters, and how you play a role in building a more agile, integrated, and mission-ready NAVWAR.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 08:51
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87939
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111227936.mp3
    Length: 00:22:06
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 24: NAVWAR Next, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

