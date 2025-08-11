In this episode, we ride the wave of change with NAVWAR Executive Director John Pope to explore NAVWAR Next, the strategic transformation reshaping how we operate, support the Fleet, and stay ahead in a dynamic threat environment.
From standing up a Cybersecurity Directorate and integrating AI to streamlining logistics and redefining readiness, NAVWAR Next is about more than structure—it’s a mindset.
Whether you're part of our NAVWAR team, a future employee, or a Navy partner, this conversation unpacks what’s changing, why it matters, and how you play a role in building a more agile, integrated, and mission-ready NAVWAR.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 08:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87939
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111227936.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:06
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie-Episode 24: NAVWAR Next, by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
