250812-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 12, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group visit to Bahrain and U.S. Army Europe and Africa welcoming its new senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 03:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87926
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111225703.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - USS Nimitz in Bahrain & U.S. Army Europe and Africa Enlisted Leadership, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.