    AFN Naples Radio News - USS Nimitz in Bahrain & U.S. Army Europe and Africa Enlisted Leadership

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.12.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250812-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 12, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group visit to Bahrain and U.S. Army Europe and Africa welcoming its new senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

