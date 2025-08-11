3 Issues Explained by Joint Service Teen Council, Part 2

In part two of this conversation, host Bruce Moody talks with military-connected teens who recently presented three priorities and real solutions to Defense Department leaders as part of the Joint Service Teen Council. The JSTC empowers military-connected teens by giving them a platform to address their concerns and collaboratively develop solutions that benefit the entire military community. The teens discussed insufficient accessibility and availability, insufficient life skills programming and inadequate financial resources and fundraising gaps for teen centers.



These teen leaders share honest stories about the challenges of military life and how finding solutions can improve mental health and well-being for military-connected teens. By advocating for better support, they’re helping ensure service members can stay mission-ready.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



