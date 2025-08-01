Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 7

    The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 7

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Audio by Jared Patch 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    In this episode of The Maintainer Podcast, we cover MARMC’s first-ever I-Level overhaul of a 2A MPDE Clutch Assembly with insights from CWO3 Maurice Waller and the C931 Diesel Shop team behind the job. We fire up the torches with HTFN Wiles from the Ship Fitter Shop, highlight Carl Bush’s well-earned Commander’s Innovation NAVSEA Excellence Award, and get a friendly reminder about the importance of OPSEC from Operations Security Manager, Charles Miller. Command Counselor Flora Papadimitriou returns with a message about mental health, and we explore the future of ship repair through additive manufacturing with Trevor Pool. It’s another packed episode full of innovation, teamwork, and the people who make it all happen for the fleet.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 08:57
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87914
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111223236.mp3
    Length: 01:10:36
    Artist Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)
    Year 2025
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 7, by Jared Patch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARMC
    Regional Maintenance Center
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    The Maintainer Podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download