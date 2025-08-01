In this episode of The Maintainer Podcast, we cover MARMC’s first-ever I-Level overhaul of a 2A MPDE Clutch Assembly with insights from CWO3 Maurice Waller and the C931 Diesel Shop team behind the job. We fire up the torches with HTFN Wiles from the Ship Fitter Shop, highlight Carl Bush’s well-earned Commander’s Innovation NAVSEA Excellence Award, and get a friendly reminder about the importance of OPSEC from Operations Security Manager, Charles Miller. Command Counselor Flora Papadimitriou returns with a message about mental health, and we explore the future of ship repair through additive manufacturing with Trevor Pool. It’s another packed episode full of innovation, teamwork, and the people who make it all happen for the fleet.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 08:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87914
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111223236.mp3
|Length:
|01:10:36
|Artist
|Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 7, by Jared Patch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.