    Pacific Pulse: August 7, 2025

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.06.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, for the first time, U.S Forces, and the Japan Air Self Defense Force conducted flight operations with the USAF F-35A Lightning IIs from Matsushima Air Base as part of exercise Resolute Forces Pacific 2025, in Papua New Guinea, The closing ceremony for Exercise Talisman Sabre was conducted in Lae, and off the coast of Cordova, Alaska, a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew rescued a vessel taking on water approximately 130 miles south of Cordova.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 01:42
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: August 7, 2025, by PO1 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usfj
    INDOPACOM
    Cordova aircrew
    REFORPAC 2025
    japan
    Exercise Talisman Sabre 25

