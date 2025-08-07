Pacific Pulse: August 7, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, for the first time, U.S Forces, and the Japan Air Self Defense Force conducted flight operations with the USAF F-35A Lightning IIs from Matsushima Air Base as part of exercise Resolute Forces Pacific 2025, in Papua New Guinea, The closing ceremony for Exercise Talisman Sabre was conducted in Lae, and off the coast of Cordova, Alaska, a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter air crew rescued a vessel taking on water approximately 130 miles south of Cordova.