Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dialogue Episode 48 - North Korea's Russia-China Play

    Dialogue Episode 48 - North Korea's Russia-China Play

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    North Korea’s deepening partnerships with Russia and China frame the focus of Episode 48 of Dialogue, as expert Rachel Minyoung Lee analyzes Pyongyang’s strategic play for regime survival, leverage, and long-term advantage. The episode explores how Kim Jong Un is navigating great power rivalry, eroding sanctions, and dual-track diplomacy to fortify autonomy while extracting critical economic and military gains.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 16:56
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87905
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111220347.mp3
    Length: 01:01:44
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dialogue Episode 48 - North Korea's Russia-China Play, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    North Korea
    China
    Russia
    DKI APCSS
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies
    Ukraine war

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download