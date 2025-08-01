Dialogue Episode 48 - North Korea's Russia-China Play

North Korea’s deepening partnerships with Russia and China frame the focus of Episode 48 of Dialogue, as expert Rachel Minyoung Lee analyzes Pyongyang’s strategic play for regime survival, leverage, and long-term advantage. The episode explores how Kim Jong Un is navigating great power rivalry, eroding sanctions, and dual-track diplomacy to fortify autonomy while extracting critical economic and military gains.
