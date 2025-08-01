In this News In One:
U.S. Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, visited Ramstein Air Base, Germany alongside other U.S. NATO dignitaries to discuss defense capabilities and integrations between U.S. and NATO ally air and space forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kyle Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 11:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87897
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111218807.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador Matthew Whitaker visits Ramstein - News in One August 8, 2025, by SrA Kyle Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.