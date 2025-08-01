Fox Chatter - Episode 22

U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, 169th Fighter Wing commander, shares key takeaways from the Relampago de los Andes exercise in Colombia and outlines his priorities for the upcoming drill weekend. Chief Master Sgt. Bowen, the wing command chief, shares information about an upcoming SPP event taking place at McEntire and his next All-Call with the 5/6 ranks this weekend. Master Sgt. Shari Watson with the 169th Medical Group, speaks on the medical group's participation in RDLA. Capt. Trey Murphy discusses this month's Ready Airman Training requirements (step-by-step guide attached), and Master Sgt. Jory Middleton shares information for a 3rd Go event Saturday.