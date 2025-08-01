Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Chatter - Episode 22

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, 169th Fighter Wing commander, shares key takeaways from the Relampago de los Andes exercise in Colombia and outlines his priorities for the upcoming drill weekend. Chief Master Sgt. Bowen, the wing command chief, shares information about an upcoming SPP event taking place at McEntire and his next All-Call with the 5/6 ranks this weekend. Master Sgt. Shari Watson with the 169th Medical Group, speaks on the medical group's participation in RDLA. Capt. Trey Murphy discusses this month's Ready Airman Training requirements (step-by-step guide attached), and Master Sgt. Jory Middleton shares information for a 3rd Go event Saturday.

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:12
    Length: 00:24:31
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fox Chatter - Episode 22, by SMSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Fox Chatter

