AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 MXG Supports Deployed Families

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Maintenance Group’s family support initiatives at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 28, 2025. The 31st MXG is proactively bolstering support for deployed Airmen’s families through frequent town halls and dedicated follow-ups, ensuring their well-being throughout these deployments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 07:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87891
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111218603.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
