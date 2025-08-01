Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 MXG Supports Deployed Families

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.07.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Maintenance Group’s family support initiatives at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 28, 2025. The 31st MXG is proactively bolstering support for deployed Airmen’s families through frequent town halls and dedicated follow-ups, ensuring their well-being throughout these deployments. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 07:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31 FW, 31 MXG, Deployment, Families, Community, Town Halls

