250808-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 8, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) change of command ceremony and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna concluding a tour of Space Force operations in Europe. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 07:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87890
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111218551.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - USS Bulkeley CoC & Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force in Europe, by PO3 Chance Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
