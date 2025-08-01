Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - USS Bulkeley CoC & Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force in Europe

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.08.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Chance Hanson 

    AFN Naples

    250808-N-JA925-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 8, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the USS Bulkeley (DDG 84) change of command ceremony and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna concluding a tour of Space Force operations in Europe. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Chance Hanson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 07:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:22
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
