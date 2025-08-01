A 30 second radio spot highlighting Vehicle Break-ins on Spangdahlem Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2025 08:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87889
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111218529.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot: Vehicle Break-ins, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.