    Eifel Sharks Swim Coach Spot

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.07.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    30 second spot covering the Eifel Sharks' need for swim coaches for the 2025 school year.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 08:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87885
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111218499.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eifel Sharks Swim Coach Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

