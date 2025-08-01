Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NOFFS Classes PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.04.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Vazquez 

    AFN Sasebo

    250804-N-AZ382-1002, SASEBO, Japan
    A radio advertisement for Sasebo Fleet Fitness Center's Navy Operational Fitness and Fueling System (NOFFS) class offerings. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.08.2025 03:14
    Category: Recording
    NOFFS
    Fleet Fitness Center
    Exercise Classes

