    The LOGSTAT: Enabling the Sustainment Training Strategy

    08.07.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #15: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Michael Barnett, Director of the Sustainment Exercise & Simulation Directorate (SESD) to discuss this organization that provides commanders with simulations supported training environments preparing for large scale combat operations. This is a vital training opportunity to be successful on the battlefield. Not only do their discussions provide leaders with the benefits and operations of SESD, but they provide insight into new ways to train formations. This includes their very own designed board game, “Sinews of War” to train leaders in a cost-effective manner on sustainment operations.

    Resources and references described within the episode include:
    o Plan Orange – https://www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/wars-conflicts-and-operations/world-war-ii/1941/prelude.html
    o FM 4-0, FM 6-0, & ADP 5-0 – https://armypubs.army.mil/
    o CALL “How to Master Wargaming” 20-06 – https://rdl.train.army.mil/catalog-ws/view/CALL-20-06-Audiobook/index.html

    For more information on SESD, please visit:
    o SESD Public Website - https://usacac.army.mil/Organizations/Combined-Arms-Center-Training-CAC-T/National-Simulation-Center-NSC/Logistics-Exercise-Simulation-Directorate-LESD
    o SESD CAC Website - https://armyeitaas.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/TR-CAC-CACT-NSC-LESD

    To contact SESD directly, email them at: usarmy.gregg-adams.tradoc.mbx.sesd-operations@army.mil

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 12:13
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87870
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111216802.mp3
    Length: 00:43:34
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

