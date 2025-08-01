Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Personnel Matters, episode 9 - Developmental Education

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2025

    Audio by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force Personnel Center

    AFPC’s Personnel Matters provides news, information, and the services provided to Airmen, Guardians, DAF civilians, retirees, and family members. This show is about the people and programs at the Air Force’s Personnel Center and how they support you. This episode highlights Developmental Education.

    Have a question, comment, or topic idea? E-mail us at: afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil. You can reach the Total Force Service Center 24/7 at 800-525-0102.

    Additional information on the topics and programs discussed in this episode of Personnel Matters are available at the links below. Some links may require CAC or username/login to access.

    AFPC Resource links:
    Podcast email – afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil
    AFPC website – www.afpc.af.mil
    myFSS - https://myfss.us.af.mil/
    Officer Developmental Education and Special Programs - https://myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/knowledge-detail?pid=kA0t0000000wlCuCAI
    Developmental Education email - DPMLWO.workflow@us.af.mil

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 08:55
    Length: 00:13:48
    Location: US
    AFPC
    developmental education
    Personnel Matters

