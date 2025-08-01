Personnel Matters, episode 9 - Developmental Education

AFPC’s Personnel Matters provides news, information, and the services provided to Airmen, Guardians, DAF civilians, retirees, and family members. This show is about the people and programs at the Air Force’s Personnel Center and how they support you. This episode highlights Developmental Education.



Have a question, comment, or topic idea? E-mail us at: afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil. You can reach the Total Force Service Center 24/7 at 800-525-0102.



Additional information on the topics and programs discussed in this episode of Personnel Matters are available at the links below. Some links may require CAC or username/login to access.



AFPC Resource links:

Podcast email – afpc.cmi.workflow@us.af.mil

AFPC website – www.afpc.af.mil

myFSS - https://myfss.us.af.mil/

Officer Developmental Education and Special Programs - https://myfss.us.af.mil/USAFCommunity/s/knowledge-detail?pid=kA0t0000000wlCuCAI

Developmental Education email - DPMLWO.workflow@us.af.mil