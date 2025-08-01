Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 04AUG25: BEE Class & USS Ohio Port Visit

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.03.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    250804-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    CFAS CEC hosted the JGSDF Camp Kurume's Basic Enlisted English or BEE course language exchange on Wednesday, July 23rd; and the U.S. Navy's guided-missile submarine USS Ohio (SSGN 726) arrived in Brisbane, Australia, on July 27th. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 01:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    JGSDF
    port visit to Brisbane
    USS Ohio (SSBN 726)
    AFN Sasebo
    Basic Enlisted English (BEE)

