    Korean News Update: Alcohol Drinking

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.14.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Williams, first sergeant for 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about consuming alcohol during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 15, 2025. Williams encouraged service members to drink responsibility and to always have a plan if you go out drinking. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.07.2025 03:02
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87851
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111215752.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2025
    Location: KR
