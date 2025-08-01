Korean News Update: Alcohol Drinking

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jacob Williams, first sergeant for 51st Civil Engineer Squadron, talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about consuming alcohol during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 15, 2025. Williams encouraged service members to drink responsibility and to always have a plan if you go out drinking. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)