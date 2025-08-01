The Contracting Experience - Episode 71: Timeless Wisdom: Tom Wells's 12 Enduring Principles for Contracting Success

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87849" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

This episode of The Contracting Experience welcomes Tom Wells, a retired member of the Senior Executive Service with over 35 years of Air Force acquisition-related experience. Wells has held positions such as Director of Contracting, Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) and Director, 711 Human Performance Wing. He currently serves as Vice President and Senior Associate at Dayton Aerospace, providing senior-level support and acquisition training for government and industry professionals. In this episode, Wells shares his experiences and insights, walking listeners through his 12 enduring principles for contracting professionals - principles that remain as relevant today as when he first penned them in 1995.



Wells shares real-world examples and war stories to illustrate the importance of each principle. He emphasizes the need to "never forget the requirement," advocating for speed, agility, and innovation in defense acquisition. He discusses the benefits of open communication with industry, while stressing fairness to all potential offerors. He cautions against vague language in contracts, highlighting the importance of clarity to avoid disputes. Wells also touches on risk assessment, the value of small businesses, and the criticality of obligating funds properly. Throughout the episode, he shares actionable advice for both government and industry professionals.



Tune in to gain valuable insights from a seasoned acquisition leader. Discover the enduring wisdom of Wells's 12 principles and learn how to apply them to navigate the complexities of government contracting.



Resources Mentioned:

• Dayton Aerospace Defense Acquisition Library: https://www.daytonaero.com/dod-defense-acquisition-library. Contains 172+ free documents, guides, formats, and reports in the following categories: Acquisition Planning, Contract Management, Cost Estimating / Pricing, Engineering, Product Support, Program Management, Reports / Analysis, and Test & Evaluation.

• NCMA Articles (Available in the Dayton Aerospace Library):

o Enduring Contract Principles for Government Buyers

o Price Analysis – The Rules and the Art

o Market Research - A Powerful Pricing Tool

• Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP) Myth-Busting Memoranda

• The Contracting Experience - Episode #58 (Wells's previous episode)

• "Competitive Strategies for Systems Acquisition and Lifecycle Management" (book co-authored by Wells)



If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.



***This podcast episode and the mention of non-federal entities does not constitute or imply official endorsement on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Air Force or Department of Defense. The Department of the Air Force does not endorse any non-federal entities, companies, products, or services. The views expressed within this podcast are those of the host and guests and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.***



Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.