Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 1

The Center for Army Lessons Learned hosts Sergeant Major (Retired) Mike Robinson for a discussion on maximizing the impact of Noncommissioned Officers within staff processes. The conversation highlighted common challenges in integrating NCOs into staff functions and offered practical solutions rooted in experience from various echelons, including joint task forces and Army Reserve components.



The podcast underscored the unique value NCOs bring to the staff – honed through years of experience at the company level – and the need to foster a collaborative environment where all voices are heard. Ultimately, effective NCO integration, coupled with continuous learning and leveraging resources like Army doctrine and CALL publications, is crucial for building adaptable and successful staffs prepared for the complexities of modern warfare.



Key highlights: building trust between officers and NCOs, clearly delineating tasks, and providing targeted training and mentorship.