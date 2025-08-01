Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 1

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Center for Army Lessons Learned

    The Center for Army Lessons Learned hosts Sergeant Major (Retired) Mike Robinson for a discussion on maximizing the impact of Noncommissioned Officers within staff processes. The conversation highlighted common challenges in integrating NCOs into staff functions and offered practical solutions rooted in experience from various echelons, including joint task forces and Army Reserve components.

    The podcast underscored the unique value NCOs bring to the staff – honed through years of experience at the company level – and the need to foster a collaborative environment where all voices are heard. Ultimately, effective NCO integration, coupled with continuous learning and leveraging resources like Army doctrine and CALL publications, is crucial for building adaptable and successful staffs prepared for the complexities of modern warfare.

    Key highlights: building trust between officers and NCOs, clearly delineating tasks, and providing targeted training and mentorship.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 15:26
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87848
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111214864.mp3
    Length: 00:32:39
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentorship
    coaching
    non-commissioned officer (NCO)
    Army staff organizations
    battalion staff training
    military decision-making processes

    OPTIONS

