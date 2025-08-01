The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 56: United States v. Harborth (C.A.A.F. 2025)

In this episode we discuss the applicability of the Fourth Amendment in the context where a private actor takes the property of another person and gives it to law enforcement. We address the particularity requirement under Military Rule of Evidence 311, requests for return of property from law enforcement, and the exclusionary rule.
