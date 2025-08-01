Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- USAG Ansbach Protection Area Inspection And USS Laboon (DDG 58) Wins Battenberg Cup Award

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.05.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250806-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 6, 2025) Radio news highlighting U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach's Protection Area Inspection and the USS Laboon's (DDG 58) Battenberg Cup award win for 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    USS Laboon (DDG 58)
    Battenberg Cup
    USAG Ansbach
    NSA Naples
    protection area inspection

