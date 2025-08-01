250806-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 6, 2025) Radio news highlighting U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach's Protection Area Inspection and the USS Laboon's (DDG 58) Battenberg Cup award win for 2024. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2025 08:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87843
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111213868.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- USAG Ansbach Protection Area Inspection And USS Laboon (DDG 58) Wins Battenberg Cup Award, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
