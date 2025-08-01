Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News- USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS Winston Churchill (DDG 81) Visit Marseille And IMCOM Leader Visits USAG Italy

    AFN Naples Radio News- USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS Winston Churchill (DDG 81) Visit Marseille And IMCOM Leader Visits USAG Italy

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.04.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250804-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 4, 2025) Radio news highlighting the USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) and USS Winston Churchill's (DDG 81) port visit to Marseille, France and Major General James Smith's recent visit to U.S. Army Garrison Italy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS Winston Churchill (DDG 81) Visit Marseille And IMCOM Leader Visits USAG Italy, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

