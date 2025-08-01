NEWSCAST 06AUG25: Non Lethal Weapons Training & Large Scale Exercise 2025

250805-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan

On July 30th, 2025 the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps kicked off Large Scale Exercise 2025 or LSE 2025, a high-tech global simulation designed to stress test our forces; and on July 24th, 2025 the CFAS security department conducted non lethal weapons training on base. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)