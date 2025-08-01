Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NEWSCAST 06AUG25: Non Lethal Weapons Training & Large Scale Exercise 2025

    NEWSCAST 06AUG25: Non Lethal Weapons Training & Large Scale Exercise 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.04.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    250805-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    On July 30th, 2025 the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps kicked off Large Scale Exercise 2025 or LSE 2025, a high-tech global simulation designed to stress test our forces; and on July 24th, 2025 the CFAS security department conducted non lethal weapons training on base. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.06.2025 02:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87833
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111213651.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 06AUG25: Non Lethal Weapons Training & Large Scale Exercise 2025, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    non lethal weapons training
    CFAS
    Large Scale Exercise 2025
    Global Joint Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download