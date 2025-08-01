Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast, Episode 34: Financial Readiness = Mission Readiness: Resources for Success

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    In this episode, SMA (Ret.) Michael Grinston joined us to discuss the Army Emergency Relief (AER) program. Its mission, resources, and the wide range of support it provides to Soldiers, Retirees, and their Families. From financial assistance to educational programs, SMA (Ret.) Grinston highlights how AER is making a difference in the lives of those who serve.

