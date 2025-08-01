In this episode, SMA (Ret.) Michael Grinston joined us to discuss the Army Emergency Relief (AER) program. Its mission, resources, and the wide range of support it provides to Soldiers, Retirees, and their Families. From financial assistance to educational programs, SMA (Ret.) Grinston highlights how AER is making a difference in the lives of those who serve.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 11:43
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87830
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111211617.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:01
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Resilience Round Up Podcast, Episode 34: Financial Readiness = Mission Readiness: Resources for Success, by Michael Christopher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.