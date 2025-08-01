The Resilience Round Up Podcast, Episode 34: Financial Readiness = Mission Readiness: Resources for Success

In this episode, SMA (Ret.) Michael Grinston joined us to discuss the Army Emergency Relief (AER) program. Its mission, resources, and the wide range of support it provides to Soldiers, Retirees, and their Families. From financial assistance to educational programs, SMA (Ret.) Grinston highlights how AER is making a difference in the lives of those who serve.