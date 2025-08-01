Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 31

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87829" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Lyster Health Talks Podcast Episode 31

Prepare, Prevent, Protect: Your Summer Safety Guide



Welcome to the Lyster Health Talks podcast. Each month, listen in as the team focuses their discussion on relevant, relatable health content that empowers your health and the readiness of the force.



Today's episode of Prepare, Prevent, Protect: Your Summer Safety Guide focuses on summer safety. We will cover recognizing and preventing heat injuries – ranging from heat exhaustion to heat stroke – and discuss essential hurricane preparedness. We’ll review best practices for individual and unit readiness to ensure personnel are equipped to mitigate the risks of extreme heat and severe weather. Today’s show special guests are Lt. Col. Lisa Shaw, Force Health Protection Staff Officer, Medical Readiness Command, East, as well as Ginger Tanner, Public Health Nurse, and Patrick Lawson, Plans and Operations Specialist, from Lyster Army Health Clinic. Lyster Health Talks is a monthly podcast focused on the health and readiness of the force, hosted by Lt. Col. Leah Steder, Commander, Lyster Army Health Clinic.



Lyster Health Talks, the podcast dedicated to keeping you and your team healthy and mission-ready, is produced by the Lyster Army Health Clinic's Public Affairs Office and is for informational purposes only and not designed to replace a medical provider's assessment. Always consult first with your primary care manager about health-related matters.



To learn more about Lyster Army Health Clinic visit https://lyster.tricare.mil