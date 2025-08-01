U.S. Soldiers Test New Technology During Exercise Agile Spirit - News In One August 6, 2025

In this News In One:
U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, worked with representatives from Overland AI to demonstrate the capabilities of the ULTRA vehicle during Exercise Agile Spirit at Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Isabell Nutt)
