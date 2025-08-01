Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - 21st TSC COC and Self-Care

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.04.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the 21st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) Change of Command with remarks from Maj. General Michael Lalor, incoming 21st TSC commander, and practicing self-care with Capt. Alec Scott, U.S. Army Regional Correctional Activity Europe facility chaplain, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 5, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    21st TSC
    self-care
    chaplain
    change of command

