KMC Update - 21st TSC COC and Self-Care

This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the 21st Theater Sustainment Command (TSC) Change of Command with remarks from Maj. General Michael Lalor, incoming 21st TSC commander, and practicing self-care with Capt. Alec Scott, U.S. Army Regional Correctional Activity Europe facility chaplain, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 5, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2025 05:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87819
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111210918.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
