21st TSC Change of Command - News In One August 4, 2025

The 21st Theater Sustainment Command welcomed their new commanding general during a change of command ceremony held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The 21st TSC manages the arrival, deployment, and sustainment of forces, while also supporting U.S. Africa Command operations as needed. (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Wall)