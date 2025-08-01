Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st TSC Change of Command - News In One August 4, 2025

    POLAND

    07.31.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino and Sgt. Rebekah Wall

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    The 21st Theater Sustainment Command welcomed their new commanding general during a change of command ceremony held at Sembach Kaserne, Germany. The 21st TSC manages the arrival, deployment, and sustainment of forces, while also supporting U.S. Africa Command operations as needed. (U.S. Army audio by Staff Sgt. Wall)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 02:58
    EUCOM
    AFN Europe
    21st Theater Support Command

