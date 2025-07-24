Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Pulse: July 24, 2025

    Pacific Pulse: July 24, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.23.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Japan, US Ambassador George Glass visited USFJ for his first official visit to Japan. US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton conducted at-sea boarding's with the Republic of the Marshall Islands. And in Malaysia the US Army, Malaysian Army and Australian Defense Forces came together to conduct a Joint planning session for Keris Strike 25.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 20:31
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87817
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111210420.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: July 24, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USINDOPACOM
    US Indo Pacific Command
    Ambassador George Glass
    US Army
    United States Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download