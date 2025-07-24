In Japan, US Ambassador George Glass visited USFJ for his first official visit to Japan. US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton conducted at-sea boarding's with the Republic of the Marshall Islands. And in Malaysia the US Army, Malaysian Army and Australian Defense Forces came together to conduct a Joint planning session for Keris Strike 25.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 20:31
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
This work, Pacific Pulse: July 24, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
