Pacific Pulse: July 24, 2025

In Japan, US Ambassador George Glass visited USFJ for his first official visit to Japan. US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton conducted at-sea boarding's with the Republic of the Marshall Islands. And in Malaysia the US Army, Malaysian Army and Australian Defense Forces came together to conduct a Joint planning session for Keris Strike 25.