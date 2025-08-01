Voices From the Joint Service Teen Council, Part 1

Military-connected teens are stepping up, speaking out, building connections and making a difference. In the first episode of this two-part conversation, host Bruce Moody chats with members of the Joint Service Teen Council. The JSTC empowers military-connected teens by giving them a platform to address their concerns and collaboratively develop solutions that benefit the entire military community.



As advocates working to make life better for military-connected teens, these young leaders share how they are preparing to brief Pentagon leaders on the real challenges military-connected youth face — from frequent moves to staying connected with friends. They also share how teen centers and youth programs help them grow, stay grounded and support one another. Their involvement not only strengthens them personally but also gives their service member parents peace of mind.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/military-youth-teen-programs/ to learn about the resources and support available to military-connected youth and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



