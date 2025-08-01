Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Voices From the Joint Service Teen Council, Part 1

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Military-connected teens are stepping up, speaking out, building connections and making a difference. In the first episode of this two-part conversation, host Bruce Moody chats with members of the Joint Service Teen Council. The JSTC empowers military-connected teens by giving them a platform to address their concerns and collaboratively develop solutions that benefit the entire military community.

    As advocates working to make life better for military-connected teens, these young leaders share how they are preparing to brief Pentagon leaders on the real challenges military-connected youth face — from frequent moves to staying connected with friends. They also share how teen centers and youth programs help them grow, stay grounded and support one another. Their involvement not only strengthens them personally but also gives their service member parents peace of mind.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/benefits/military-youth-teen-programs/ to learn about the resources and support available to military-connected youth and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 11:26
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 87814
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111209082.mp3
    Length: 00:26:53
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Voices From the Joint Service Teen Council, Part 1, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military OneSource
    Peer Support
    DOD
    Military
    child & youth
    teen & young adult

