    Korean News Update: University of Maryland Global Campus

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.20.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron 

    AFN Humphreys

    Laurence Fraser, Camp Humphreys University of Maryland Global Campus program coordinator talks to U.S. Army Sgt. Jazmin Cameron, American Forces Network Humphreys radio broadcaster, about what the university has to offer as well as resources at the Camp Humphreys Education Center during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 21, 2025. The Education Center is located at Building 657. Open from Monday-Friday from 0830-1700. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Jazmin Cameron)

