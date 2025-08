Audio Marine Minute 30-25

WELCOME, I’M LANCE CPL MATTHEW MCDONNELL WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



U.S. MARINES WITH 2ND DISTRIBUTION SUPPORT BATTALION, 2ND MARINE LOGISTICS GROUP, AND MARINE HEAVY HELICOPTER SQUADRON FOUR SIX ONE, 2ND MARINE AIRCRAFT WING, CARRIED OUT EXTERNAL LIFT TRAINING AT NAVAL AIR STATION KEY WEST, FLORIDA.



THE EXTERNAL LIFT TRAINING ALLOWS MARINES, ALONGSIDE OTHER U.S. UNIFORMED SERVICES, TO PRACTICE TRANSPORTING HEAVY EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES DURING HUMANITARIAN AID AND DISASTER RELIEF OPERATIONS.



(AUDIO)



WHILE MARINES AND OTHER U.S. UNIFORMED SERVICES TRAIN, WE SHIFT OUR FOCUS TO THE DESERT WHERE MARINES PERFORMED AERIAL INSERTION DRILLS DURING SERVICE LEVEL TRAINING EXERCISE FOUR TACK TWENTY-FIVE.



(VIDEO)



OUR PHOTOS OF THE WEEK, TAKEN BY LANCE CPL. JUDITH ANN LAZARO,



CAPTURED MARINES WITH 2ND MARINE DIVISION PERFORMING AERIAL INSERTION DRILLS DURING SERVICE LEVEL TRAINING EXERCISE FOUR TACK TWENTY-FIVE.



THESE DRILLS CONSISTED OF LOADING AND OFFLOADING M ONE FORTY-TWO HIGH MOBILITY ARTILLERY ROCKET SYSTEMS FROM A C ONE THIRTY HERCULES IN DESIGNATED POSITIONS. SLTE IS SHAPED TO BE A REALISTIC TRAINING ENVIRONMENT PRODUCING COMBAT-READY FORCES PROFICIENT ACROSS ALL DOMAINS OF MILITARY OPERATIONS.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!