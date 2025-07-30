Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mako Minute - Ep. 3 - New Command Chief & Farewell to Col Simmons

    HOMESTEAD ARB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Audio by Master Sgt. Lionel Castellano, Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hayes and Tech. Sgt. Paul Cook

    482d Fighter Wing

    Col Kelly introduces the 482d Fighter Wing’s new Command Chief, CMSgt Karie A. Contreras, and interviews the outgoing Deputy Commander, retired Col Craig Simmons.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025
    Location: HOMESTEAD ARB, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Mako Minute - Ep. 3 - New Command Chief & Farewell to Col Simmons, by MSgt Lionel Castellano, TSgt Benjamin Hayes and TSgt Paul Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

