Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Spot - Fall Town Hall

    AFN Naples Spot - Fall Town Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    07.29.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Karris Battle 

    AFN Naples

    2507029-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 29, 2025) Radio spot highlighting the Town Hall meeting at Naval Support Activity Naples. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 09:52
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87796
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111204494.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Spot - Fall Town Hall, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download