250801-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 1, 2025) News highlighting the U.S. Airforce CROWS training and Master Chief Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivenga's remarks in Ramstein Air Base. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 09:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87793
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111204406.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - USAFE CROWS Training and Chief Master Sergeant Bentivenga, by PO3 Karris Battle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.