AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Youth Programs Fall Sign-ups

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot addressing sign-ups for players and coaches to participate in Aviano Youth Programs fall sports at Aviano Air Base, Italy. AYP fall sports include start smart flag football, regular flag football, and cheerleading. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)
