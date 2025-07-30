AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Welcomes New OG Commander

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Operations Group’s new commander, Col. Joseph Miranda, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Miranda oversees the combat readiness of 6 squadrons, including the 510 Fighter Squadron, where he previously served as an F-16 pilot from 2006 to 2009. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)