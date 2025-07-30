Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Welcomes New OG Commander

    AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Welcomes New OG Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.01.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Operations Group’s new commander, Col. Joseph Miranda, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. Miranda oversees the combat readiness of 6 squadrons, including the 510 Fighter Squadron, where he previously served as an F-16 pilot from 2006 to 2009. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 11:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87790
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111204305.mp3
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: 31 FW Welcomes New OG Commander, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 OG, AFN Aviano, Leadership, 510th FS, Aviano Air Base, Commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download