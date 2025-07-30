250801-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 1, 2025) Radio spot highlighting the Wild West Bash hosted by the NSA Naples support site Teen Center. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 08:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87789
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111204291.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Wild West Bash (Teens), by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
