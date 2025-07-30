Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio Spot - Back To The 90s Party

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.01.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    250801-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 1, 2025) Radio spot highlighting the back to the 90s party hosted by the NSA Naples support site Teen Center. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 08:35
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87788
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111204288.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Back To The 90s Party, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

