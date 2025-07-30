250729-N-NY362-1002 NAPLES, Italy (July 29, 2025) Radio spot highlighting the Navy MWR Naples Facebook Page. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 08:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|87785
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111204236.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio Spot - Navy MWR Naples Facebook Page, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.