250729-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (July 29, 2025) Radio news highlighting a recent release of a Darby Military Community water report and the recent deployment of the USS Mitscher (DDG 57) to U.S. European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|07.29.2025
|08.01.2025 08:16
|Newscasts
|2025
|NAPLES, IT
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Darby Military Community Water Report and USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Deploys to U.S. European Command Area of Responsibility, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
