AFN Aviano Radio News: 31st FW Reading List

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Fighter Wing’s reading list for personal and professional growth at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The list aims to enhance service members performance with mission readiness and teamwork. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 07:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
