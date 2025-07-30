Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Teens Splashin' PROMO

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.30.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    250731-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    A radio promotion for the CFAS USO's Teens Splashin' event in MWR Nimitz Park, Aug. 13, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 23:56
    Category: Recording
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, Teens Splashin' PROMO, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz Park
    USO Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo

