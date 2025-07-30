250801-N-AZ382-1001 Sasebo, Japan
Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Security Department coordinated with local Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel to conduct a cascading event exercise at the Dragon Vale housing area on July 29, 2025, and on July 30, 2025, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Japan was documented in Tamba City, approximately 350miles southwest of Tokyo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families.
(U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph Vazquez)
This work, NEWSCAST 01AUG25: Cascading Event Exercise & Hottest Day in Japan, by PO1 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS
