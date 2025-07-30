Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 01AUG25: Cascading Event Exercise & Hottest Day in Japan

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.31.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Vazquez 

    AFN Sasebo

    250801-N-AZ382-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Security Department coordinated with local Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel to conduct a cascading event exercise at the Dragon Vale housing area on July 29, 2025, and on July 30, 2025, the hottest temperature ever recorded in Japan was documented in Tamba City, approximately 350miles southwest of Tokyo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families.
    (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph Vazquez)

    drone exercise
    Weather Alert
    Cascading Event Exercise

