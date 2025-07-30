Episode #14: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL William Arnold, who serves as the 34th Chief of Transportation, to discuss how the Transportation Corps is modernizing to meet the challenges and adapting in a technology-driven world of agile sustainment. In celebration of the 83rd birthday of the Transportation Corps, they analyze all these new initiatives and how they are truly a game changer for sustainment operations. This episode serves as the foundation for future episodes on each specific initiative. Episode Links:
o Transportation Corps Website: https://transportation.army.mil/
o CASCOM Website: https://cascom.army.mil/
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 10:59
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|87763
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111201748.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:29
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The LOGSTAT: The Future of Transportation in a World of Agile Sustainment, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.