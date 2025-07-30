The LOGSTAT: The Future of Transportation in a World of Agile Sustainment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87763" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode #14: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL William Arnold, who serves as the 34th Chief of Transportation, to discuss how the Transportation Corps is modernizing to meet the challenges and adapting in a technology-driven world of agile sustainment. In celebration of the 83rd birthday of the Transportation Corps, they analyze all these new initiatives and how they are truly a game changer for sustainment operations. This episode serves as the foundation for future episodes on each specific initiative. Episode Links:

o Transportation Corps Website: https://transportation.army.mil/

o CASCOM Website: https://cascom.army.mil/