NEWSCAST 29JUL25: HPU Blank-fire Exercise & USNS Bowditch India Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87740" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

250729-N-KW172-1002 Sasebo, Japan

On Jul. 23, 2025, the USNS Bowditch, a specialized oceanographic survey ship, departed Sri Vijaya Purum, as part of an exercise to work alongside regional allies and participate in cultural exchanges; and on Jul. 16, 2025, the CFAS harbor patrol unit conducted blank-fire evolutions near Yokose fuel terminal to train for small boat combat. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)