250729-N-KW172-1002 Sasebo, Japan
On Jul. 23, 2025, the USNS Bowditch, a specialized oceanographic survey ship, departed Sri Vijaya Purum, as part of an exercise to work alongside regional allies and participate in cultural exchanges; and on Jul. 16, 2025, the CFAS harbor patrol unit conducted blank-fire evolutions near Yokose fuel terminal to train for small boat combat. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 23:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87740
|Filename:
|2507/DOD_111200850.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 29JUL25: HPU Blank-fire Exercise & USNS Bowditch India Visit, by PO2 Grant Gorzocoski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
