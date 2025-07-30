Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 29JUL25: HPU Blank-fire Exercise & USNS Bowditch India Visit

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.30.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    250729-N-KW172-1002 Sasebo, Japan
    On Jul. 23, 2025, the USNS Bowditch, a specialized oceanographic survey ship, departed Sri Vijaya Purum, as part of an exercise to work alongside regional allies and participate in cultural exchanges; and on Jul. 16, 2025, the CFAS harbor patrol unit conducted blank-fire evolutions near Yokose fuel terminal to train for small boat combat. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 23:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87740
    Filename: 2507/DOD_111200850.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Maritime security
    Joint exercises
    CFAS

